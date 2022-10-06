Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ASO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.