Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $85.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.79 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.