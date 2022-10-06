New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 223.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.75.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $277.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.91 and a fifty-two week high of $435.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

