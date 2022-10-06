Round Table Services LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Round Table Services LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 237,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,573,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 178,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of JPM opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

