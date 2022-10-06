Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 80,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 124,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 152,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average of $120.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.