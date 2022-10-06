Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,522 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.2% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $249.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.51. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $232.73 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.80.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

