Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,892,000 after buying an additional 116,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,332,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after buying an additional 167,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

