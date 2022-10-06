Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 221 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,854 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.80.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $249.20 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $232.73 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.14 and a 200 day moving average of $269.51. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

