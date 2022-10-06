Truist Financial Corp Has $23.43 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citigroup Stock Performance

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

