Savant Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,383 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $176.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.92. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $171.69 and a twelve month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

