Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 65.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.94.

ESS opened at $236.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.56 and a 12-month high of $363.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

