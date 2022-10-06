Savant Capital LLC Acquires 103 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,687.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 44,665 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 6,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20,218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10,176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

Shares of TROW opened at $111.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.52. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $223.36. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

