Savant Capital LLC Has $302,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $234.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.52.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

