Savant Capital LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,121 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $42,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 241.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 406,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.61. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $70.64 and a one year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.53.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

