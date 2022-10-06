Savant Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,657 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 70,299.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,536,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,940 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regions Financial Price Performance
RF opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.23.
Regions Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
