Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $126.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

