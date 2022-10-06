Savant Capital LLC Has $363,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $217.37 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $204.57 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.