Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Best Buy Price Performance

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,952. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $67.90 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.