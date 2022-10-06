Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.
BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.
Shares of BBY stock opened at $67.90 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.48.
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.
Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.
