Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Position Lifted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $424,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,627,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Loews by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 933,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after buying an additional 102,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Loews by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after buying an additional 165,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,521,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 76,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.26 per share, with a total value of $3,021,214.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Down 0.7 %

Loews Announces Dividend

L stock opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

