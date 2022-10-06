Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO opened at $106.03 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $239.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

