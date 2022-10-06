Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 605.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average of $88.16.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.58%.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

