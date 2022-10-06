EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $126.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.