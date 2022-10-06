Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 696 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.5 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $73.31 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average is $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

