Jeffrey K. Hirsch Sells 2,093 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $38,971.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,047.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PubMatic Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a market cap of $962.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.83. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,971,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 621,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 462.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 339,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,631 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 476.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 309,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.