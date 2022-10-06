Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Buys $32,800.00 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at $267,451.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 514 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $8,907.62.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE PINE opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $187.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.