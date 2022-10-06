Michael Edward Hill Sells 1,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BERY opened at $48.96 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.64. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,120,000 after buying an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

