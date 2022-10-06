Michael Edward Hill Sells 1,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BERY opened at $48.96 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.64. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
See Also
