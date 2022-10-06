Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells $42,764.40 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kadant Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $169.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.37 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.54. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.27. Kadant had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $221.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kadant

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $248.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.