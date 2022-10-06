Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells $42,764.40 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kadant Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $169.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.37 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.54. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.27. Kadant had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $221.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $248.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th.
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
