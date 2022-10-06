Suzanne C. Winter Sells 17,060 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $35,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 769,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Accuray Stock Down 4.9 %

ARAY stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $199.16 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $110.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray

ARAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after acquiring an additional 114,036 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,697,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,071 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,505,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 117,354 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 549,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 190,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

