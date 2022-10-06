FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) CEO Purchases $34,075.00 in Stock

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $34,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,015. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FONAR Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ FONR opened at $15.21 on Thursday. FONAR Co. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.95.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.
