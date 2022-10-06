FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) CEO Purchases $34,075.00 in Stock

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $34,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,015. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FONAR Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FONR opened at $15.21 on Thursday. FONAR Co. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

Get FONAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of FONAR

About FONAR

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.