Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,306.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Seaways alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $23,530.00.

International Seaways Price Performance

NYSE:INSW opened at $33.12 on Thursday. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Equities analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently -48.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 11.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.