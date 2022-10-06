Janet Kerr Sells 6,369 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $44,073.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,071.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Janet Kerr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Janet Kerr sold 2,499 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $17,817.87.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00.

Tilly’s Stock Up 0.5 %

TLYS stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $228.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 21.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

