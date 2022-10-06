Janis Hoyt Sells 9,948 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $34,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Honest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $332.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.50. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.74 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNST. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honest in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Honest by 148.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honest in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honest by 20.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Honest from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

