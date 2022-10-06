Tien Tzuo Sells 6,148 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $47,278.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $48,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zuora stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $1,472,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $19,216,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $16,995,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 1,072,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

