Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading Up 10.5%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares were up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 12,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 888,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Several research analysts have commented on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $999.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 54.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 2.1% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,694,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 387,905 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 2.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 104,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $11,915,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 71.8% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,288 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 103,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

