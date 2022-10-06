New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Trading 10.8% Higher

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.46. 177,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,490,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.67%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 36,739 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 288,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 394,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 130,724 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,115 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

