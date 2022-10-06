New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Trading 10.8% Higher

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.46. 177,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,490,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.
New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 4.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.
New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 36,739 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 288,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 394,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 130,724 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,115 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.