Block (NYSE:SQ) Trading Up 11.5%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) shares were up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.51 and last traded at $62.21. Approximately 383,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,213,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $716,496.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,689.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 359,331 shares of company stock valued at $25,320,639. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 41,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,608 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.