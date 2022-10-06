Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Up 12.9%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.52. 12,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 671,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.
Dada Nexus Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.