Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Up 12.9%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.52. 12,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 671,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

About Dada Nexus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 2.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 22.1% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 26.0% in the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 63,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 70.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 110,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 45,995 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 12.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.