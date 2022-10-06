Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 62,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 908,594 shares.The stock last traded at $40.62 and had previously closed at $38.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Terminix Global Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terminix Global

About Terminix Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 77.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 6.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 6.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

