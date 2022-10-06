Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 62,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 908,594 shares.The stock last traded at $40.62 and had previously closed at $38.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.
Terminix Global Trading Down 1.4 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terminix Global
About Terminix Global
Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terminix Global (TMX)
