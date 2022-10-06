AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Large Volume Increase

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 253,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,077,290 shares.The stock last traded at $15.14 and had previously closed at $14.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Investec lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,686,000 after acquiring an additional 352,369 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 42.6% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,189,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 355,190 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $535,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

