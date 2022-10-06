First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 43,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 568,974 shares.The stock last traded at $134.22 and had previously closed at $128.86.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDN. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

