Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 111,407 shares.The stock last traded at $31.05 and had previously closed at $30.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCCI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $156.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.16 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 101,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,311,683.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,722.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 101,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,311,683.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,722.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Recatto acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,153,635. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,677. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 25.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

