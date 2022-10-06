Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCIGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 111,407 shares.The stock last traded at $31.05 and had previously closed at $30.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCCI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $156.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.16 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 101,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,311,683.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,722.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 101,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,311,683.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,722.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Recatto acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,153,635. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,677. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 25.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.