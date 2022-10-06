American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 161,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,700,450 shares.The stock last traded at $7.74 and had previously closed at $7.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $910.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,834,000 after buying an additional 540,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,461,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after buying an additional 243,792 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,745,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,821,000 after buying an additional 72,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after buying an additional 77,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.