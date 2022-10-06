AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Sees Large Volume Increase

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 71,140 shares.The stock last traded at $18.94 and had previously closed at $18.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $151.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after acquiring an additional 259,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after acquiring an additional 105,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 859,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 22,685 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 55.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the period. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.