SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Sells $306,884.97 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

More Avery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, More Avery sold 46,319 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $234.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.86 and a 12-month high of $389.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,558,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,135,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,216,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,185,000 after acquiring an additional 149,116 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

