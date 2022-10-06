William J. Burns Sells 40,293 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $1,245,456.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,891.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of CCRN opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90.
Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.23% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $753.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on CCRN. Benchmark upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.
Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.
