Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $8.80

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $8.55. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WALD shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Waldencast Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

About Waldencast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

