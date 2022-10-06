Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $8.80

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $8.55. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on WALD shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40.
About Waldencast
Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.
