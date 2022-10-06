Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Up to $4.58

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $5.13. Novonix shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Novonix Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Novonix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novonix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Novonix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novonix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

