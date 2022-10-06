WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Up to $8.53

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $9.00. WalkMe shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 1,107 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on WKME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WalkMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.
WalkMe Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WalkMe by 11.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WalkMe by 76.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at $170,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WalkMe Company Profile
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
