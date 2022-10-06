Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Up to $15.68

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.68, but opened at $16.56. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 2,190 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Announces Dividend

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $177.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.93 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 42.80%. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.81%.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth $96,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 600.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 49.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth $315,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

(Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.