Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Up to $15.68

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.68, but opened at $16.56. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 2,190 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.83.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.81%.
Institutional Trading of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth $96,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 600.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 49.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth $315,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.
See Also
