BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Up to $22.17

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.17, but opened at $23.43. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 2,062 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,191.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,446.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,191.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $363,865. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 714.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

