BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Up to $22.17

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.17, but opened at $23.43. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 2,062 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.
BioLife Solutions Stock Down 5.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions
Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 714.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.